Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 72, Coon Rapids-Bayard 59
Pekin 60, Hillcrest Academy 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Assumption, Davenport vs. Central Clinton, DeWitt, ccd.
Belmond-Klemme vs. North Iowa, Buffalo Center, ppd.
Clinton vs. Bettendorf, ppd.
Davenport, Central vs. North Scott, Eldridge, ppd.
Diagonal vs. Lamoni, ppd.
Keota vs. Lynnville-Sully, ppd.
Knoxville vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, ppd.
Mid-Prairie, Wellman vs. Cascade,Western Dubuque, ppd.
Muscatine vs. Davenport, North, ppd.
Newman Catholic, Mason City vs. Northwood-Kensett, ppd.
Shenandoah vs. St. Albert, Council Bluffs, ppd.
Sidney vs. Essex, ppd.
Tri-Center, Neola vs. IKM-Manning, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ballard 40, Carroll 22
Colo-NESCO 42, Clarksville 34
Fremont Mills, Tabor 21, Stanton 14
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 53, Lake Mills 31
Glenwood 45, Creston 19
Glidden-Ralston 44, Ar-We-Va, Westside 31
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 63, Clear Lake 61
Keokuk 66, Fort Madison 43
Linn-Mar, Marion 41, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 39
Logan-Magnolia 47, Audubon 38
Murray 58, Moulton-Udell 33
Newell-Fonda 69, Manson Northwest Webster 26
Osage 68, Nashua-Plainfield 19
Southeast Polk 65, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 61
Springville 45, Alburnett 43
Treynor 61, Riverside, Oakland 19
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Albia vs. Davis County, Bloomfield, ppd.
Centerville vs. Clarke, Osceola, ppd.
Central Springs vs. Rockford, ppd.
Davenport, North vs. Muscatine, ppd.
Fairfield vs. Burlington, ppd.
Keota vs. Lynnville-Sully, ppd.
Knoxville vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, ppd.
North Scott, Eldridge vs. Davenport, Central, ppd.
Saydel vs. Nevada, ppd.
Shenandoah vs. St. Albert, Council Bluffs, ppd.
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids vs. PAC-LM, ppd.
Tri-Center, Neola vs. IKM-Manning, ppd.
Tri-County, Thornburg vs. North Mahaska, New Sharon, ppd.
