Get in the holiday season by viewing decorated Christmas trees for a good cause!

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - The Holmen Area Rotary Club is helping the community get in the holiday spirit for a good cause.

The organization is hosting a decorated tree competition at Halfway Creek Park now through December 31. All proceeds from entries and votes will go toward the new Holmen Boys & Girls Club/Community Center.

People have three categories to vote for, and they include business, organization, and family. A winner will be chosen from each.

The lights of the trees turn on at dusk. In-person voting will be held on weekend evenings from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m..

You can also vote anytime at https://app.bidbeacon.com/invite/#QS47RE

For more information, contact the Holmen Rotary Club at holmenrotary@gmail.com or head to their Facebook page where you can see some of the trees!