Illegal winery busted at Alabama town’s sewage plant

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama sheriff's office says it's busted an illegal winery that was operating at a city's sewage plant.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says it got an anonymous tip about an alcohol operation at a municipal building in the town of Rainsville on Thursday.

Investigators then uncovered what's described as a large illegal winery inside the Rainsville Waste Water Treatment Plant.

Photos released by investigators show glass containers, buckets, a fermenting rack and other equipment often used by people who make wine at home.

The agency says officers seized a lot of illegal alcohol, and arrests are expected. The town of about 5,100 people is 100 miles northeast of Birmingham.

News release from the DeKalb Co. Sheriff's Office

Today, (Thursday, December 17, 2020) at approximately 3 pm, DeKalb County Sheriff's Office investigators and narcotics unit agents uncovered a large illegal winery at the Rainsville Waste Water Treatment Plant.

Earlier today, an anonymous tip was received stating that a possible illegal alcohol operation was taking place at a City of Rainsville municipal building.

After agents and investigators arrived at the Waste Water Treatment Plant on Horton Road in Rainsville, Mayor Roger Lingerfelt was contacted and advised of the complaint. Mayor Lingerfelt then arrived on scene to allow agents and investigators to proceed in a search of the building.

While conducting the search, agents and investigators located a large amount of illegal alcohol, and a winery which appeared to be in operation for a long period of time. ALEA and SBI investigators were also on scene to assist with the investigation.

This investigation is ongoing, and charges will be filed. We will update in the coming days when more information can be made available.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said of the incident: "I want to thank the mayor for his cooperation and willingness to allow law enforcement to do our job and shut something like this down. This is definitely one of the biggest operations we've seen in our county and possibly our state. A big thanks to the public and their tips against ALL illegal activities."

"Once again, it doesn't matter who you are, no one is above the law. We won't tolerate anyone using their position to hide their illegal actions at the taxpayer's expense.

"God Bless!" Concluded Sheriff Welden.