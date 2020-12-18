Skip to Content

Italy imposes partial lockdown for Christmas holiday

National news from the Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte on Friday announced a partial lockdown nationwide for most of the Christmas holiday season out of concern that gatherings of families and friends would re-ignite the virus’s spread.  The new decree puts strict limits on movements on holidays and weekends from Dec. 21 through the Jan. 6 Epiphany holiday, with a slight easing on four weekdays. To allow a glimmer of Christmas cheer, personal visits to friends or family members of no more than two people are allowed on any given day.  Conte called the limits “a painful decision.”

Associated Press

