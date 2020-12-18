Light mix early, changes for the weekend

Windy Friday

Friday was a little bit on the blustery side with wind gusts upwards of 30-35 mph. We saw afternoon highs generally in the mid 30s for the area. Mostly cloudy skies took over and will remain through the night.

Wintry Mix Possible

As we head into Friday night we have the chance for a light wintry mix to push through. Generally, we could see a light patchy mix after 8 PM through the 2-3 AM time frame. This looks to be mainly a rain/snow mix but some patchy freezing drizzle is possible. If you are heading out tonight, keep that Stormtracker 19 Weather App handy. If you do see any precipitation tonight, accumulations would only be minor.

Extended Outlook

The weekend is favoring mostly cloudy skies for Saturday and partly cloudy skies for Sunday. Generally, temperatures will be in the mid 30s for Saturday and then upper 30s for Sunday. Sunday looks to stay dry, but another quick disturbance could push through Sunday night giving us another chance for just some light snow showers.

Tonight on News 19 I will let you know what I am seeing for the holiday weekend, and let's just say temperatures are going to dramatically change.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears