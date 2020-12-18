Mexico expects more migrants tor return from US in 2021

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials say they expect even more migrants to come back to Mexico from the United States, both as a result of deportations and voluntary returns. While they did not cite the coronavirus pandemic as a motive for migrants’ return, anecdotal evidence suggest that may be prodding some as job opportunities drop in the United States. One factor officials did cite Friday was the election of Joe Biden to be the new U.S. president. The head of the Institute for Mexicans Abroad cited figures showing that during the administration of Barack Obama — when Biden was vice president — almost twice as many Mexicans were deported annually as under President Donald Trump.