Houston Co. reports three COVID-19 deaths; 1 death also in Winona County

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its Friday update that three people from Houston County and one person from Winona County have died from COVID-19.

It was part of 65 deaths announced on Friday from MDH.

In Houston County, MDH said that the people who passed away were between the ages of 80-84, 85-89, and 90-94.

In Winona County, the person who died was between 90-94.

Thirty-five of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, MDH said.

A total of 4,723 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, health officials reported. The Department said 3,070 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Health officials also reported in Friday's update that another 2,737 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Fifteen people who tested positive were residents of Houston County. Ten were in Winona County. Fillmore County reported twelve new cases. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

The Department also reported approximately 63,000 COVID-19 tests in Thursday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to 5,096,768. MDH said about 2,826,456 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

A total of 391,889 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 29,835 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 11,659 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

State health officials said 360,868 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH said a total of 20,323 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 4,383 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Find more COVID-19 coverage here.