Mt. La Crosse opens for the season

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - There's at least one place in the area that has snow.

Mt. La Crosse is open for those wishing to hit the slopes.

The temperatures dropped enough for the ski hill to make enough snow to cover one run.

With COVID-19 restrictions in place, the chalet is open for bathrooms only and brief warm-ups of 15 minutes or less.

They are encouraging people to take breaks or eat in their cars.

Mt. La Crosse is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.