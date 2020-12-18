New sheriff in NYC? No, but pandemic lifts obscurity of one

NEW YORK (AP) — A crackdown on COVID-19 restriction violators has drawn attention to a sheriff in New York City few knew existed. Sheriff Joseph Fucito has worn the badge for the past six years in a civil law-enforcement post that hasn’t carried the notoriety of his counterparts with roots in Wild West folklore. City officials have been reluctant to give the NYPD a bigger role in enforcing restrictions. Mayor Bill de Blasio has called deputies working for Fucito at quarantine checkpoints and elsewhere “heroes” of the city’s outbreak response. Still even the mayor concedes that before the pandemic, “people didn’t know a lot about the sheriff’s department.”