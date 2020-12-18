NHTSA 2019 data shows decrease in traffic deaths nationwide

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WXOW)- The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) released its annual 2019 traffic fatality data, indicating a decline in traffic deaths nationwide.

Statistics from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) show a decrease of 36,835 reported fatalities in 2018 to 36,096 in 2019. This 2% decline in motor vehicle fatalities comes as vehicle miles traveled (VMT) simultaneously increased by 0.8%. As a result, the 2019 fatality rate is the lowest rate since 2014, at 1.10 fatalities per 100 million VMT.

This decline can be seen in most major traffic safety categories, including alcohol-impaired driving, which decreased to the lowest fatality percentage since 1982. Declines in other categories include:

Passenger vehicle occupant fatalities (630 fewer fatalities, 2.8% decrease)

Pedestrian fatalities (169 fewer fatalities, 2.7% decrease)

Pedalcyclist fatalities (25 fewer fatalities, 2.9% decrease)

Alcohol-impaired driving fatalities (568 fewer fatalities, 5.3% decrease)

Urban fatalities (813 fewer fatalities, 4% decrease)

NHTSA Deputy Administrator James Owens says officials are encouraged by this 2019 data, as fatalities continued to follow a downward trend even while economic growth was increasing. Owens asserts that in order to continue this pattern, "everyone needs to do their part by driving sober, wearing their seat belts, avoiding speeding and distractions, and sharing the road with pedestrians and cyclists.”

This 2019 data comes amid a recent surge in risky driving behaviors during the 2020 pandemic. Today, the NHTSA released a special supplementary report for the first half of 2020. Data suggests that although traffic fatalities in April to June of 2020 were predicted to decrease, there is a projected increase in the proportion of fatalities in rural areas, among younger people 16 to 24 years old, with risky drivers, in rollovers and ejections, and among occupants of older vehicles (10+ years).

According to officials, an increase in the total 2020 fatality rate is strongly driven by these higher fatality rates on rural local/collector, arterial, and interstate roadways.