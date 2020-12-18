Pro-Trump shakeups continue at VOA’s parent agency

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of U.S.-funded international broadcasting is pressing ahead with his shakeup of the Voice of America and sister outlets by naming new leaders for two of its main networks. He’s also moving to defund one of the federal government’s top democracy promotion initiatives. The flurry of moves by President Donald Trump’s handpicked chief of the U.S. Agency for Global Media come only a month before Trump leaves office. Agency CEO Michael Pack on Friday announced the appointment of two conservative voices to lead Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and the Office of Cuba Broadcasting, which runs Radio and Television Marti.