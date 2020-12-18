Protesters in Indonesia demand release of firebrand cleric

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Supporters of a detained firebrand cleric have marched in Indonesia’s capital to demand his release and justice for six followers who were killed by police. Rizieq Shihab, leader of the Islam Defenders Front, turned himself in to authorities last Saturday, a day after police warned they would arrest him after he ignored several summonses. He was accused of inciting people to breach pandemic restrictions by holding events attended by thousands of supporters to commemorate Prophet Muhammad’s birthday and the wedding of his daughter last month. The gatherings took place less than a week after his return from three years of exile in Saudi Arabia.