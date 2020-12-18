Sparta girls take down Portage

SPARTA, Wis. - (WXOW) - Sparta girls basketball showed their dominance over Portage after they went on a 17-0 run in the first half that Portage never recovered from.

A 13-6 game seven minutes in suddenly turned into a 17-0 run by Sparta with seemingly no end in sight. After a three by Sparta's Macey Oswald and another by Malory Russ along with some solid offensive rebounding by the Spartans, Portage found themselves down 30-6.

Finally Portage's Emma Kreuziger broke their run with a three and on the next possession they were able to capitalize again to make it 30-11.

Although Portage showed signs of a small spark, Sparta didn't allow much more than that and ended up scoring again to make it 32-11 at half.

The second half they continued to show their dominance. Callahan Ziebell had 15 points and led the Spartans to a 56-28 victory.