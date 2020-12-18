Swedes want checks for hull damage in 1994 ferry disaster

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s government wants divers to go down to the wreck of one of Europe’s deadliest peacetime maritime disasters, the sinking of a ferry in the Baltic Sea in 1994 that killed 852 people, in order to check claims of a large hole in the hull. A 1997 report had concluded that the M/S Estonia _ that was sailing from Tallinn to Stockholm _ sank after the bow door locks failed in a storm, and flatly rejected the theory of a hole, which has long been the focus of speculate on about a possible explosion on board. Sweden’s home affairs minister said on Friday that the government wants divers to investigate, but gave no timeline for an official dive.