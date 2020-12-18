Tomah apartment ‘a total loss’ after early Friday morning fire

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - An apartment is destroyed in an early morning fire in Tomah.

Fire Chief Tim Adler said they were called to a triplex at 417 Kilbourn Ave. around 1 a.m. after a report of a structure fire.

A first-floor apartment had flames coming out the front door as firefighters arrived.

The person who lived in the apartment escaped without injury.

Chief Adler said that firefighters forced their way into the two other apartments to safely rescue those that lived there.

Firefighters put out the fire before it spread to the other two apartments.

They later traced the cause of the fire to the kitchen. The apartment owner was cooking and fell asleep according to the department.

Chief Adler said the apartment is a total loss.