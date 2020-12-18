Trudeau says good riddance to 2020, Canada to get 500k doses

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will be getting 500,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in January and said Canadians will be soon be saying “good riddance to 2020.” But the Minister of Public Services and Procurement says Canada won’t have enough doses for all those who wish to be vaccinated until the end of September, 2021. Vaccinations started this week as Canada was among the first to approve and distribute the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Trudeau expects 125,000 doses next week and 249,500 this month. He expects to get 168,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine before the end of December.