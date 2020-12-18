Trust Point donates gift cards to local healthcare workers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Financial management company Trust Point is donating $10,000 in Kwik Trip gift cards to local hospital staff as a token of their appreciation for their selfless work in fighting COVID-19.

With offices in La Crosse, Eau Claire, and Minneapolis, Trust Point delivered 2,000 $5 Kwik Trip gift cards to hospitals in each of these cities. Trust Point President and CEO Kent Handel says he appreciates healthcare workers' efforts to help keep the community safe, as many put their own safety at risk and "sacrificed seeing their own loved ones to care for ours.”

While the organization has a history of giving back to the community, Trust Point said it's made an extra effort this year to help those affected by the pandemic. In addition to supporting those in the medical field, they also helped provide essential workers with free meals at an area restaurant and raised money for gift cards to local businesses.

“From the hospital maintenance department to the information technology department, and of course all of the doctors and nurses, we applaud you and thank you for all that you are doing,” said Handel.