TUNE IN: Christmas show features local performers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Highlighting local artists virtually amid the ongoing pandemic, La Crosse Local's popular Garage Sessions series seeks to make spirits bright on Saturday.

The Garage Sessions Christmas Show will stream online Saturday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. Free to watch, performances include local musicians, singers, dancers, poets and bands all putting their twist on holiday classics and a few originals.

Donations collected will go to support the artists and organizations that cannot generate their usual revenue through live performances.

The show is produced by La Crosse Local and The Weber Center along with Mike Makes and Dylan Overhouse Productions. WXOW 19 is a proud media partner of the Garage Sessions Christmas Show.