UK agency agrees not to photograph Duchess of Sussex, family

LONDON (AP) — A news and photography agency has agreed not to take pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son, Archie, the High Court in London has been told. The agreement revealed Friday is part of a settlement between the former Meghan Markle and U.K. company Splash News and Picture Agency of a case she filed in March over photos of her and her son taken in a Canadian park in January. The agency has since gone into administration, a type of bankruptcy protection. A spokesman for the legal representative of Prince Harry and his wife called the settlement “a clear signal that unlawful, invasive and intrusive paparazzi behavior will not be tolerated.”