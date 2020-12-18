UW-L extends COVID-19 testing site dates through January 22

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Community members, students, and UW employees have access to free COVID-19 testing at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse site extended through January 22.

While UW System officials originally estimated the site would operate for about six weeks or through mid-December, the community has continued to see a need for testing. UW-L said it administered thousands of tests since its November opening.

With the help of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, all 22 testing sites across the UW system were able to help meet this need and extend their site dates until January 22.

The UW-L testing site, located on the third floor of the Cartwright Center, is open to the public every Monday through Saturday. The site is closed for the holidays beginning December 23 at 4:30 p.m. and reopening on January 4.

Testing is free and available to all, including those from communities outside of La Crosse. The university said individuals do not need to be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or be in close contact with someone who is positive in order to get tested.

At the site, community members will receive an Abbott BinaxNOW test, with UW sites being some of the first in the country to administer it. Individuals with positive test results are then encouraged to get a confirmatory PCR test.

In addition, all those who wish to receive a rapid-result test must pre-register here.

For any other information regarding UW-L’s surge testing site, visit the UW-L testing site website.