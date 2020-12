WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) - The Westby girls beat up on Viroqua with a 61-21 win and improve to 2-0.

Westby's Macy Stellner led all scorers with 20 points.

Up next for Westby is at Aquinas on Saturday, the 19th.

Viroqua will host Hillsboro on Tuesday, the 22nd.