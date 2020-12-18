Winds whip in mild December temperatures

Clear skies after sunset have allowed for foggy and frosty conditions to develop. Allow a few extra minutes to clear your windshield and travel this morning.

Clear skies are no longer as dense cloud cover has increased from the west. This cloud cover is associated with a frontal system. The frontal system will pick up the pattern with gusty winds and a precipitation chance.

Winds will have the potential to gust to 30 mph today. Yet, southerly winds will pull warm air into the region. It could be another day in the 40s for portions of the Coulee Region.

A cold front will swing through the region after dark. This will bring a chance for light snowfall. Due to mild temperatures today, wintry precipitation could be in the mix as well.

Snow accumulations are expected to be less than half an inch. There potentially could be more snow in higher elevations and areas north of I-94.

Into Saturday cloud cover will slowly start to fall apart. Behind the cold front temperatures will be closer to the average for this time of the year. By Sunday the sunshine will break from the clouds and warming begins again.

We could have a look a more the 40s to start Christmas week, but isolated snow chances continue to exists. So a white Christmas isn’t out of the question yet.

Have a great day!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett