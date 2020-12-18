Winona Health begins using COVID vaccine

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - The first COVID-19 vaccination of a health care worker happened Friday morning at Winona Health.

Earlier in the week, the medical facility said they'll be a hub for vaccine distribution. Winona Health has two ultra-cold freezers to store the Pfizer vaccine.

They said they'll receive 975 doses of the vaccine to start. Of those, 200 are for health care staff in Wabasha and the others for health care workers and long-term care residents.

“The fact that a vaccine had been deemed safe and is ready to begin rolling out is, of course, welcome news,” said Sara Gabrick, Winona Health's chief operating officer in a statement. “Yet, we again remind everyone that regardless of whether you have had COVID-19 or you get the vaccine, masking, physical distancing, hand hygiene, and other infection prevention practices are still necessary to prevent spreading the virus.”

We'll have more on the vaccine distribution at Winona Health on our 6 pm Report.