Wisconsin Update: 60 deaths, 3,235 new COVID cases in the state

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Sixty deaths were added today to the total of those who have died due to COVID-19, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

DHS also reported 145 people were newly-hospitalized.

As of Thursday afternoon, 1,363 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 47 from the day prior.

Of those, 298 are in the ICU, down 16 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There have been 3,235 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 7,194 negative cases.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The 60 new deaths bring the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 4,315 (1.0 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 408,367, or 90.4 percent, are considered recovered.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 54 people are hospitalized, down three from the day before, in the Western Region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. Eight of the cases are in intensive care, the same as yesterday.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Information from DHS now provides a breakdown of their data in a new interactive map. It can show users' data by county, municipality, school district, or zip code. Find the map here.

La Crosse County reported 59 new cases according to DHS figures. They broke down demographically this way:

0-9: 3

3 10-19: 10

10 20-29: 17

17 30-39: 7

7 40-49: 3

3 50-59: 8

8 60-69: 5

5 70-79: 4

4 80-89: 2

2 90+: 0

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases Deaths 7-Day Avg. Buffalo 927 (+2) 6 3.86 Crawford 1,500 (+11) 11 8.43 Grant 3,929 (+21) 76 (+1) 19.57 Jackson 2,135 (+21) 12 (+4) 15.86 La Crosse 9,443 (+59) 52 61.14 Monroe 3,176 (+28) 24 26.14 Trempealeau 2,811 (+25) 26 16.43 Vernon 1,387 (+11) 29 11.14 7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI Dept. of Health Services or county health departments

WKOW contributed to this report.