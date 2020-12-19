8 COVID-19 patients killed in hospital fire in south Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish media say eight people have been killed in a fire at an intensive care unit treating COVID-19 patients. The Anadolu news agency says the fire started when an oxygen cylinder exploded at the privately-run Sanko University Hospital unit in Gaziantep in southern Turkey. The agency cited a hospital statement identifying the victims as being aged between 56 and 85. The fire was quickly brought under control. The statement says 14 patients undergoing intensive care treatment were transferred to other hospitals. An investigation is underway. According to the government, ICUs across Turkey currently have a 74% bed occupancy rate, although medical associations have claimed that hospitals are overrun.