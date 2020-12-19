A Facebook post goes further than expected for a local restaurant

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - Fiesta Mexicana has been a part of the La Crosse community for 17 years, and after a local teacher stopped in to get food and saw the emptiness, she decided to head to Facebook to see if she could gather some support.

Local art teacher Casey Scheuerell has lived in the La Crosse community for eight years. She explained that although Fiesta Mexicana wasn't a place she frequented at first, every time she went in, the owner, Enrique, and the staff were so kind and they made customers feel at home. After stopping in for food a couple of weeks ago and talking to the employees, she realized they needed help.

"My boyfriend and I were just talking about how it kind of made us sad and we didn't want them to leave or go out of business," said Scheuerell.

She and her boyfriend decided to get on Facebook. They both encouraged their friends to get take-out or dine-in at the restaurant. She never expected the support she would soon receive after a friend asked her to make it shareable.

"There were many, many comments made on it, a lot of people being tagged, a lot of people talking about 'oh I forgot it being way down there, I will have to stop by,'" said Scheuerell. "I kept getting notifications that it kept getting shared and I saw it on the local La Crosse page for restaurants, a lot of people were talking about it."

The post now has over 600 likes, 50 comments, and 200 shares.

Scheuerell explained that she believes the popularity has a lot to do with the environment the restaurant has created.

"It's a really strong testament to the business that he has created and the environment and love that people feel going there," said Scheuerell.

It goes without being said that many restaurants have struggled this year, from being forced to close for a period of time, to only being open for carry-out, and now being limited to a certain capacity.

"I think it's been really hard for people to feel confident in how much money they are making," said Catrina Burks, Fiesta Mexicana Manager. "If they are going to make enough money to make ends meet."

Many people don't realize that small gestures like the one Scheuerell made, can go much further for a small business.

"The next day after that post was made, we had so many to-go orders. We had that for the next few days and for a week after that, we had hundreds of to-go orders and honestly a lot more business," said Burks. "It truly helped us a lot."

Burks explained that it was so nice to see someone go out of their way to recognize them.

"She just did it out of the kindness of her heart. She didn't want anything in return for it. It was really nice to have her do that, and it helped us out so much in the end," said Burks.

Enrique, the owner of Fiesta Mexicana said he was overwhelmed with happiness to see the post.

"It's been hard for everyone and we have been very slow, but since they put that on Facebook, a lot of people responded and they started coming and we started getting busy," said Enrique.

Both Enrique and Burks said that the community support since the post has been amazing.

"We've had a lot of people coming in, a lot of people buying gift cards and saying that they want to support us and they really want to see us stay open for the next year and the years to come," said Burks.

She explained that any support from take-out to dine-in to even purchasing gift cards truly helps.

"For so many people this has been their life for so long and it hasn't been as big of a struggle until this year because everything is so different and I don't think a lot of people expected this to happen," said Burks. "It's a lot of people's lives. So many small businesses in the area, even those that aren't restaurants have been struggling."

"Every penny helps and every person helps and we are so glad to be here and we thank everyone," said Enrique.

Fiesta Mexicana typically holds a free meal on Christmas Day for those in need. However, with the current COVID situation, they don't want a full restaurant, but they have found a different solution.

"We're not going to do it on Christmas Day this year, but if anyone in the community is struggling after Christmas, the day after, the days coming after, come in, or we were thinking to-go food, they can just come to get a free meal from us or eat it here," said Burks.

Both Burks and Enrique want the community that their support is amazing and they are so grateful to have it during these hard times.