Armenia honors Nagorno-Karabakh dead; some demand PM resign

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Opponents and supporters of Armenia’s prime minister have rallied in the capital as the nation paid tribute to thousands who died in fighting with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh. The Azerbaijani army pushed deep into Nagorno-Karabakh in six weeks of hostilities that ended with a Russia-brokered peace deal on Nov. 10 that saw Azerbaijan reclaim large parts of the separatist region. The loss of lands that had been controlled by ethnic Armenian forces for more than a quarter-century has traumatized Armenians, triggering weeks of protests demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. On Saturday, thousands of Pashinyan’s opponents rallied near a military cemetery that he visited to honor the soldiers killed in the fighting.