Negotiators down to a few issues on $900 billion aid plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Negotiators are down to a handful of remaining issues as they seek to finalize an almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package.

There's optimism the overdue talks would soon produce an agreement.

The Senate convened a Saturday session, while House members stood by for a vote that will come no earlier than Sunday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says a provision by GOP Sen. Pat Toomey that would curb emergency Federal Reserve powers was the biggest hurdle to sealing a deal.

Democrats said Toomey’s stand on the Fed would deprive President-elect Joe Biden of crucial tools to manage the economy.