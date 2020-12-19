Local VFW offers breakfast for community members

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - The VFW Post 1530 - Thomas Rooney Post, located at 630 6th Street S in La Crosse, is hosting a breakfast Sunday, December 20th from 8am-12pm for community members to enjoy.

The breakfast will feature a three-egg omelet made the way you would like, choice of potatoes, toast, coffee, orange juice, and champagne.

Because they haven't been able to hold many fundraisers this year, this breakfast is an event designed to help the VFW raise money for the Veterans in the community.