Mayo Clinic Health System partners with the Salvation Army for mental health initiative

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - Mayo Clinic Health System has teamed up with the Salvation Army to raise awareness and funding for mental health programming in the La Crosse area.

The Salvation Army has put on their Red Kettle Campaign since mid-November, but on Saturday, December 19th, Mayo Clinic held their match day and this year the funds will go to a project more important than ever.

One service that the Salvation Army offers is a contracted psychiatrist to meet with emergency shelter residents and offer them support during limited appointment times. The appointments last an hour and the psychiatrist works to offer a diagnosis to the patients, along with possible prescription recommendations, and referrals to long term care facilities in local hospitals.

Mayo Clinic Health System matched up to $15,000 raised at all the kettle sites throughout La Crosse County. All of the money will help fund the Salvation Army of La Crosse County's psychiatric and mental health services provided for those in need.

Dennis Vogel, the CEO of Citizen's Bank and local volunteer, has been bell ringing with his family for 20 years. He said this year the amount of support he has seen is unlike any other year. Vogel explained that it is important for them to raise money right now for mental health.

"We've had all these things where we are on lock-down but people need that social interaction," said Vogel. "All of these things have been taken away from people and especially the kids, it has had a very adverse impact and the counselors, the things we can do for our mental states is going to be huge."

In order to raise as much money as possible this year and allow anyone to donate, Mayo Clinic Health System is hosting a virtual red kettle beginning on Friday, December 18 going through Tuesday, December 21.

They encourage community members to help out in any way they can and they say a little bit goes further than you think.