Mild early, frigid late

Windy Friday

Friday was a little bit on the blustery side with wind gusts upwards of 30-35 mph. We saw afternoon highs generally in the mid 30s for the area. Mostly cloudy skies took over and will remain through the night. A light wintry mix pushed through the area Friday night, especially for those north of I-90. Accumulations were pretty much non-existent.

Extended Outlook

The weekend is favoring mostly cloudy skies for Saturday and partly cloudy skies for Sunday. Generally, temperatures will be in the mid 30s for Saturday and then upper 30s for Sunday. Sunday looks to stay dry, but another quick disturbance could push through Sunday night giving us another chance for just some light snow showers.

The forecast for Christmas eve and Christmas day is looking downright cold! I'm seeing signs of lows in the single digits and highs only in the teens. Full forecast tonight on WXOW.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears