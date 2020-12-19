Minnesota Update: 57 deaths, 2,772 new cases of COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its Saturday update that 57 more people in the state have died from COVID-19.

Thirty-four of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, MDH said.

A total of 4,780 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, health officials reported. The Department said 3,104 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Health officials also reported in Saturday's update that another 2,772 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Eight people who tested positive were residents of Houston County. Seventeen were from Winona County. Fillmore County reported twenty-three new cases. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

The Department also reported approximately 37,000 COVID-19 tests in Thursday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to 5,133,936. MDH said about 2,836,898 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

A total of 394,635 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 30,169 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 11,877 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

State health officials said 365,620 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH said a total of 20,468 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 4,392 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

