Palestinian foreign minister urges Israel to return to talks

CAIRO (AP) — The Palestinian foreign minister has urged Israel to return to talks based on a two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, ahead of the transition to a new U.S. administration. Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki said that the Palestinian Authority is ready to cooperate with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, on the basis of achieving a Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital on territory Israel captured in 1967. The top Palestinian diplomat was speaking at a news conference held in the Egyptian capital of Cairo with his Egyptian and Jordanian counterparts, who joined him in his call for a return to talks.