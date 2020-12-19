Skip to Content

Slideshow: Area homes ‘deck the yard’ with lights and more for the holidays

Lights-East Burr Oak La Crosse
East Burr Oak-Southside La Crosse-Tune your radio in for the Christmas music they've got!
lights-21st Place and Mormon Coulee Rd.
21st Place S. and Mormon Coulee Rd. - La Crosse
Lights-Losey and Market
Corner of Market and Losey-La Crosse
Lights-2300 block Jackson
2300 Block of Jackson St. La Crosse
Lights-La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - While everyone can enjoy the Rotary Lights with its millions of twinkling bulbs and displays, there are others that light up the night with their Christmas and holiday displays.

Just on a smaller, house-sized scale.

Still, there are plenty of homes in the area that are decked out with colorful lights, inflatables, and all the trimmings. One even offers Christmas music over the radio.

Here are a few photos from some of the homes in the area.

If you know of a home or have a home that's lit up for the season, share your photos on the WXOW Facebook page. We'll add them into our slide show.

Happy Holidays from everyone at WXOW!

