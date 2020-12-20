2nd COVID-19 vaccine authorized in US preparing to ship out

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (AP) — Workers began packaging shipments of the second COVID-19 vaccine authorized in the U.S. on Sunday. The vaccine developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health is a desperately needed boost to efforts to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control. Employees at a factory in the Memphis area were boxing up the shots just days after the Food and Drug Administration authorized an emergency rollout of the vaccine. An expert committee later Sunday will debate who should be next in line for early doses of the vaccine. Early shots are mostly being given to health care workers and residents of long-term care homes.