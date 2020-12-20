Bears beat Vikings 33-27 to stay in stride in playoff race

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — David Montgomery rushed for a career-high 146 yards and two touchdowns as the Chicago Bears trampled Minnesota’s depleted defense and hung on for a 33-27 victory.

The Bears stayed in the hunt for the expanded playoffs at 7-7.

The Vikings fell to 6-8 and saw their postseason chances all but vanish.

Chicago punted only once, on the opening possession, and did just about whatever it wanted to with the ball.

The defense delivered fourth-and-1 stops in Minnesota territory to set up two of four field goals by Cairo Santos.