Class of 2020 fall graduates celebrate from the couch

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The University of Wisconsin La Crosse celebrated the accomplishments of the fall class of 2020's achievement through a 'couch commencement' on Sunday.

Over 700 students could tune into the traditional pomp and circumstance musical performance, Chancellor Joe Gow's welcome and class speech at the school's commencement website.

Instead of a live-stream students and families could celebrate at anytime since the videos were pre-taped and linked to the website.

There is an interactive yearbook where students could share a picture and short message to classmates and processors.

Diplomas will be mailed out six weeks after grades are submitted.