Community holds first ‘Unity Walk’ at Rotary Lights

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Community members held a 'Unity Walk' to spread good vibes, meet one another and make food donations to the Rotary Lights.

Jonathan Maye-Cates and Chauncy Turner organized a unity walk for people in the community.

"This is not a political statement in any way shape or form," Maye-Cates said. "This is about love, peace and unity--one people, one love and one La Crosse."

He and Turner wanted to bring everyone together after a year that 'feels like it's trying to tear us apart.'

"We want to standup and let everyone here know that the Black community and every community here [is] here to help build up the city of La Crosse and build it toward the future," Turner said. "We see this as one really great step toward doing that."

La Crosse Police Chief Shawn Kudron and about 30 community members participated.

"If we're going to be a successful and healthy community everybody has to feel welcome and supported, not just certain segments of the population," Participant Abby Lee said. "So this tonight was a visual way to show everybody that we're here for unity and we're here to support everyone."

"If you imagine friends group texting each other saying, 'Hey let's go hangout.' That's pretty much what we're doing here." Turner said. "We're not Black Lives Matter affiliated. We are just human beings that wanted to get together to show support for the entire city of La Crosse."

"The population here of Black African-American citizens is roughly less than 1% and we just want to let everyone know we're part of you, we work with you and we love this community," Maye-Cates said. "We just want to put the best foot forward, set an example for our children and other families to be a part of the bigger picture."

Both organizers said they hope to hold another 'Unity Walk' in 2021.