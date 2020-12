Congress seals agreement on COVID relief, government funding

By ANDREW TAYLOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Top negotiators in Congress have sealed a deal on an almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package.

Lawmakers announced the agreement Sunday after days of negotiations. The agreement would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefits and $600 direct stimulus payments to most Americans, along with a fresh round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses and funding for schools, health care providers, and renters facing eviction.

The final agreement was reached after a breakthrough over Federal Reserve emergency powers was resolved by the Senate's top Democrat and a senior conservative Republican.

