Defense, play at home ultimately doom Vikings’ playoff hopes

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings allowed 397 total yards in Sunday’s 33-27 loss to the Chicago Bears. The Vikings fell to 6-8, badly damaging their faint hopes for the playoffs. Bears running back David Montgomery had a career-high 146 yards rushing and two touchdowns. The game only further illustrated why the Vikings are on the outside of the postseason this year. They lost another game without fans in the stands to finish 3-5 at home. The defense, a staple of Mike Zimmer’s tenure with the Vikings, was unable to make the key stop when they needed it.