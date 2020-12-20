Holiday week is here.

Cloudy start to the week…

Clouds have rolled in to the area Sunday afternoon and they won’t likely go away until Monday night. A storm system has been approaching, and will move through overnight. Highs today were in the 30s, above normal for this time of the year.

Cool front approaching…

A cold front will slide through late tonight, and should generate a band of light snow, possibly some sleet, as well. An inch of accumulation is possible along I-94 and northward, while lighter amounts fall in the rest of the area. Travel impacts will be relatively light, but take care if you encounter any of this tomorrow morning.

Strong winds Monday…

The cold front will usher in strong gusty northwest winds for Monday. Some of the gusts could reach 45 mph, especially over Southeastern Minnesota and Northeastern Iowa. Drivers of high profile vehicles will need to be cautious.

Another weak system for Wednesday…

There is another cold front that will affect the area on Wednesday with a possible rain and snow mix. Once again, light rain and snow may fall, but travel impacts should be limited.

Cold air for Christmas Eve and Christmas…

A sharp downturn in temperatures will drive into the area by Christmas Eve. Expect highs in the teens to near 20 degrees for the holiday.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden