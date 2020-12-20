Kuwait’s key reformer, son of late emir, dies at 72

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The eldest son of Kuwait’s late emir has died. He was 72. Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al Sabah held various government posts over the years, including deputy prime minister and minister of defense. He also emerged as an influential reformer, drawing popular support for his ambitious mega-projects and anti-corruption efforts. He’d been a top contender for crown prince following the death of his father in September. He was instead passed over for his uncle, a more cautious choice of heir apparent. State-run KUNA news agency did not specify how Sheikh Nasser died Sunday. He was known to be in fragile health after having a lung tumor removed two years ago.