Minnesota Update: 70 deaths, 2,705 new cases of COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its Sunday update that 70 more people in the state have died from COVID-19.

Forty-five of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, MDH said.

A total of 4,850 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, health officials reported. The Department said 3,149 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Health officials also reported in Saturday's update that another 2,705 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Seven people who tested positive were residents of Houston County. Twenty-four were from Winona County. Fillmore County reported eleven ew cases. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

The Department also reported approximately 66,000 COVID-19 tests in Thursday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to 5,199,011. MDH said approximately 2,859,220 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

A total of 397,319 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 30,367 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 12,049 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

State health officials said 369,912 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH said a total of 20,547 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 4,412 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

