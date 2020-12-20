New type of vaccine shows great promise beyond COVID

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Developing vaccines to protect against COVID-19 is a vital step to combat the virus.

How the vaccines work is another important development.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines recently approved for emergency use are messenger RNA vaccines.

The Centers for Disease Control says, typically, "to trigger an immune response, many vaccines place a weakened or inactivated germ into our bodies."

That's not how messenger, or mRNA vaccines work.

According to the CDC, "mRNA vaccines are a new type of vaccine to protect against infectious diseases. They teacher our cells how to make a protein - or even just a piece of a protein - that triggers an immune response inside our bodies. That immune response which produces antibodies is what protects us from getting infected if the real virus enters our bodies."

Rajiv Naik, M.D. from Gundersen Health System says beyond the current virus, mRNA vaccines have so much potential.

For example, faster vaccine availability if another similar situation were to arise.

But the potential goes beyond that. Naik provided a link to an article in "The Scientist," which provided in part, "along with application for infectious disease, researchers have been working with messenger RNA to fight cancer."