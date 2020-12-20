Skip to Content

Police say 3 people wounded during argument in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left three people wounded after an argument erupted among several individuals.

Police say shots were fired by multiple suspects in incident early Sunday morning.

A 39-year-old man from Milwaukee sustained serious injuries and is listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

A 39-year-old man and 42-year-old woman sustained non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

