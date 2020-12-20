Strained health agencies push do-it-yourself contact tracing

Health departments are asking people who test positive for the coronavirus to warn friends, family and co-workers themselves. Health officials say do-it-yourself tracing is not ideal, but with infections and hospitalizations soaring nationwide, it’s likely the most effective way to reach people who may be at risk. Health officials say it’s taking too long before tracers learn of positive tests. What’s more, many people won’t pick up the phone or refuse to answer questions when tracers call. Sometimes, there are simply too many positive tests to call everyone. Officials fear transmission will only get worse as people gather for the holidays.