Biden’s team vows action against hack as US threats persist

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chief of staff for President-elect Joe Biden says that once Biden is in office, he'll punish Russia for its suspected cyberespionage operation against the United States with financial sanctions and measures to hobble its ability to launch future hacks.

Meanwhile, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney is criticizing President Donald Trump for having a “blind spot” when it comes to Russia.

And cybersecurity experts warned of continuing threats without U.S. action. Biden aide Ron Klain says the incoming administration is still learning information about the purpose, nature and extent of the hacks.

He faulted the confused messaging from the Trump administration.

Trump has suggested without evidence that China may be behind the hacks.