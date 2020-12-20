Watching for some light snow late Sunday

Gloomy Saturday

Afternoon highs on Saturday generally made it to the low/mid 30s. 37 was the official high in La Crosse which is about 7 degrees above average for this time of year. Wind chills weren't much of a factor due to fairly light winds across the region.

Light Wintry Mix Chances

Sunday looks to be dry for a good chunk of the day, but a quick moving disturbance could bring us a wintry mix late in the day. Sunday will have intervals of clouds and then hopefully some sunshine at times. Highs should get to the upper 30s. Late Sunday night that quick moving disturbance could bring a rain/snow mix to the area, eventually transitioning over to mostly light snow. Any accumulations seen will be rather minor. A dusting is possible, mainly north of I-90. A few lingering flurries could stick around for Monday AM.

Big Temperature Changes

Monday and Tuesday will bring upper 30s for afternoon highs. We're looking at a larger system that could impact the region for Wednesday bringing a rain/snow mix to the area. Right now this storm could bring some measurable snow for parts of the region, but that looks to stay off to our north. I have highs only in the teens for Christmas eve and low 20s for Christmas day.

Have a great night and we'll see you on WXOW with your full forecast.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears