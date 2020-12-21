Bergman succeeds Horn as Disney Studios chairman

Walt Disney Co. veteran Alan Bergman has been named chairman of Disney Studios. The company said Monday that Bergman will be succeeding Alan Horn, who will remain chief creative officer. Horn and Bergman have been operating as co-chairs since May 2019. The position involves overseeing everything from creative and operations to production and marketing for all Disney Studios content from its myriad brands, including Disney Animation, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios. The heads of each studio, from Kevin Feige to Kathleen Kennedy, will report to Horn and Bergman. Bergman has worked at Disney for 24 years.