Bucks lose 2022 2nd-round pick over early Bogdanovic talks

NEW YORK (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have lost a 2022 second-round draft pick. The NBA determined the team held discussions with Bogdan Bogdanovic or his agent before being permitted to do so under free agency rules. The league said Monday the violation constituted “conduct detrimental to the NBA.” The trade fizzled as the NBA announced it was investigating whether the move had been agreed upon earlier than league rules allow. Bogdanovic ended up signing with Atlanta when Sacramento chose to not match the Hawks’ four-year, $72 million offer sheet.